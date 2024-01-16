Games
Weathered Wristlets
Bracelets - Item Level 5
Item Details
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
168 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Strength
+1
Vitality
+1
Dexterity
+1
Intelligence
+1
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
