Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Weathered Pattens

Item Details

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
Genshin Impact Collei Guide: Best Build, Materials, Kit, Skills
Marloes Valentina Stella
The Fancies 2021: The Big Fanbyte Game of the Year 2021 Roundup
Fanbyte Staff