FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Weathered Liberator
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 100
Item Details
62
Physical Damage
57.87
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
535 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+37
Vitality
+38
Skill Speed
+40
Determination
+28
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
