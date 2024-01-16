Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Weathered Liberator

Item Details

62

57.87

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
All Hairstyles and How To Unlock them In Final Fantasy XIV
Paulo Kawanishi
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams