Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Weathered Hatchet

Item Details

5

5.33

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Gameplay Preview (Patch 6.2 Live Letter)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams