[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Weathered Daystar Circlet
Head - Item Level 100
Item Details
94
Magic Defense
54
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+22
Vitality
+21
Critical Hit
+18
Determination
+25
Direct Hit Rate
+5
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
