FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Weathered Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
8
Physical Damage
6.83
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
