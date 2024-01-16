Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Weathered Chaser Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 1
Item Details
5
Physical Damage
4.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Bonuses
Craftsmanship
+21
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
Phasmophobia Outlines Customization, Equipment, and Leveling System Updates Planned for 2022
Andrea Shearon
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams