Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wayfarer's Barding

Item Details

Details

A suit of bespoke chocobo armor lovingly handcrafted by Tataru Taru.

Attributes

Related Posts

All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster
FFXIV Full Guide to All 12 Routes of Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon
Mills Webster
Everything You Should Do Before Bungie Vaults These Destiny 2 Titles
Dillon Skiffington