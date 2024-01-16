Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Wave Staff

Item Details

62

66.13

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Stigma Dreamscape
Michael Higham
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham
Our Time With FFXIV Endwalker Told Many Stories Without a Single Line of Dialogue
Michael Higham