FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wave Patas
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 95
Item Details
62
Physical Damage
52.91
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
508 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+34
Vitality
+35
Critical Hit
+39
Direct Hit Rate
+27
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
