Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wave Katana
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 95
Item Details
62
Physical Damage
54.56
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
508 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+34
Vitality
+35
Skill Speed
+27
Determination
+39
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) Phase 1 Guide - Beetle Omega
Hope Productions
FFXIV Nightclub Billboards Controversy Sparks a New Wave of Memes
Mike Williams
An Original Emet-Selch Story in New FFXIV x NieR Collab By Ishikawa Coming Soon
Michael Higham