Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Wave Harpoon

Item Details

62

59.52

2.88

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) Phase 1 Guide - Beetle Omega
Hope Productions
FFXIV Nightclub Billboards Controversy Sparks a New Wave of Memes
Mike Williams
An Original Emet-Selch Story in New FFXIV x NieR Collab By Ishikawa Coming Soon
Michael Higham