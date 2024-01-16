Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Water Materia II

Item Details

Details

A crystal that was once believed to be capable of enhancing a piece of equipment's water resistance.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Miner Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi