Water Materia I
Materia - Item Level 15
Item Details
Details
A crystal that was once believed to be capable of enhancing a piece of equipment's water resistance.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
