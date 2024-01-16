Games
Water Lilies
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ceramic pot filled with crystal-clear water and several water lilies.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Potter's Clay
5
Young Water Lily
5
Growth Formula Gamma
5
Crystals
Water Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
730
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
