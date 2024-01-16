Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Water Lilies

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ceramic pot filled with crystal-clear water and several water lilies.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
5
Item Icon
Young Water Lily
5
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

