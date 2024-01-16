Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Watcher's Palace Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of the Watcher's Palace based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

