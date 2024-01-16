Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Warwolf Planisphere
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 70
Item Details
59
Physical Damage
62.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
375 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+22
Vitality
+22
Spell Speed
+20
Critical Hit
+29
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
