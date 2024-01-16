Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Waning Sun Pelta
Shield - Item Level 30
Item Details
115
Block Strength
115
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Vitality
+2
Skill Speed
+2
Direct Hit Rate
+2
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
