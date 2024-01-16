Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wand of Storms
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 46
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
46
Physical Damage
36.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 46
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
62 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+7
Piety
+13
Vitality
+9
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 36
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
46
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rosewood Branch
5
Eye of Lightning
5
Growth Formula Gamma
5
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
1700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
