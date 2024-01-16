Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wall-mounted Vampire Bats

Item Details

Details

Spookify a plain wall with this cloud of tiny bloodthirsty beasts.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV All Saints' Wake 2023 Full Guide, Walkthrough, and Sneaky Hollow, Haunted Mansion Info
Michael Hassall
FFXIV's Starlight Celebration Starts Soon, And You Get a Cute Yeti Minion
Michael Higham
FFXIV’s Valentione’s Event Delivers the Love to Your Chocobo
Mike Williams