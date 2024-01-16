Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Voidsent Blood

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The bubbling blood of a voidsent. For some unknown reason, the humours will not coagulate.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Reaper Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Void Ark
Mike Williams
New FFXIV 6.2 Teasers Show More MSQ and Island Sanctuary
Michael Higham