FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Voidcast Wings
Sage's Arm - Item Level 645
Item Details
128
Physical Damage
119.47
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+378
Vitality
+373
Critical Hit
+293
Determination
+205
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
645
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
