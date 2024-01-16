Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Void Matter
Stone - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Little is known about this deceptively heavy substance save that its origins lie not in this world.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
