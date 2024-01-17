Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Voice of the Just
Earrings - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A pair of ceremonial earrings to be worn by all attending the sultana's royal banquet.
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?
Mike Williams
FFXIV Voice Actor is on Cameo, Tells Milord to Hit That Bong
Michael Higham
The Voice Actors of FFXIV's Twelve Gods Have Been Revealed, and There's Plenty of Familiar Faces
Michael Hassall