Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Voice of the Just

Item Details

Details

A pair of ceremonial earrings to be worn by all attending the sultana's royal banquet.

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?
Mike Williams
FFXIV Voice Actor is on Cameo, Tells Milord to Hit That Bong
Michael Higham
The Voice Actors of FFXIV's Twelve Gods Have Been Revealed, and There's Plenty of Familiar Faces
Michael Hassall