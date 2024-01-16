Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Violet Roundstone

Item Details

HQ

Details

A bright-purple stone so perfectly spherical, it is difficult to believe it was not hand-carved.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Adds Woodland Warden’s Glamour Set, Discounts Fan Fest Shop Items
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Dungeon Tier List — Every Dungeon Ranked (Un)scientifically
Michael Higham