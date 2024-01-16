Games
Viking Scarf
Necklace - Item Level 215
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
360 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+38
Vitality
+38
Critical Hit
+29
Direct Hit Rate
+41
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
215
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
