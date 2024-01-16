Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Vigil Shirt
Body - Item Level 43
Item Details
128
Magic Defense
128
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
142 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+10
Vitality
+13
Dexterity
+10
Skill Speed
+11
Critical Hit
+16
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
