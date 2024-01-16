Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Vesper Bay Aetheryte Ticket
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A voucher redeemable by Scions of the Seventh Dawn for instant teleportation to Vesper Bay.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
100 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington