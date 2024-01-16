Games
Verdant Shelf Partition
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A charming open partition with ample shelf space in the middle and overflowing planters above.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
