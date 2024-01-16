Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Verdant Partition

Item Details

Details

A lush partition covered floor-to-ceiling in ivy and assorted ferns.

Attributes

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
A Palworld boss called Marcus stares ahead with a stern expression, his long blond hair tied back behind him and a big, black fur coat atop his shoulders.
When Do Chests, Eggs, and Ores Respawn in Palworld
Anna Koselke
No Man's Sky Beachhead Expedition Guide - All Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington