Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Vegetable Garden
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An enormous patch of soil for growing vegetables, complete with a selection of verdant crops.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Paprika
28
Potting Soil
28
Daikon Radish
28
Coerthan Carrot
28
Growth Formula Kappa
28
Crystals
Water Crystal
28
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Unlock Rank 11 With Your FFXIV Chocobo & Raise the Cap
Nerium
FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
Stardew Valley Leah Guide – Gifts, Schedule, House Location
Gabriel Moss
,
Dillon Skiffington