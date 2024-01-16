Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Vegetable Garden

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An enormous patch of soil for growing vegetables, complete with a selection of verdant crops.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Paprika
28
Item Icon
Potting Soil
28
Item Icon
Daikon Radish
28
Item Icon
Coerthan Carrot
28
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

