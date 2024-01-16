Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Vanilla Yellow Dye

Item Details

Details

A labor-saving yellow dye, used for coloring anything from cloth to metal.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 8, 2022
Nerium
Great British Bake Off Star Kim-Joy Makes the Cutest Cake to Celebrate FFXIV’s 8th Anniversary
Natalie Flores
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams