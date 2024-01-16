Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Van of the Vortex
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
58.24
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+29
Spell Speed
+35
Intelligence
+31
Direct Hit Rate
+24
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Jadeite
1
Gold Ingot
1
Vortex Feather
1
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
