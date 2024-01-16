Games
Valentione's Heart Desk
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A heart-shaped table crafted to commemorate the celebration of love that is Valentione's Day.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
