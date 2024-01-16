Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Unsealed Memorandum

Item Details

Details

Upon this rolled slip of parchment is scrawled the seventh verse of Mezaya Thousand Eyes's .

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.18 Job Changes Buff Tanks, Ranged DPS in PVP; New Season Rewards
Michael Higham
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham