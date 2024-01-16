Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Unlucky Rabbit

Item Details

Details

Has known the bitterest lows and the sweetest highs. Use item to acquire the unlucky rabbit minion.

Attributes

