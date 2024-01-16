Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Unbreakable Knuckles
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 30
Item Details
36
Physical Damage
28.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
83 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+7
Determination
+6
Direct Hit Rate
+8
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
