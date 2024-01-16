Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Unaspected Crystal
Stone - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
For reasons unknown to you, this crystal has completely lost its elemental charge.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: The Sage Isn’t Quite The Combat Healer You’re Expecting
Mike Williams
FFXIV Animated Relic Weapon Guide (and How to Get Luminous Crystals)
Mike Williams
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham