Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Unaspected Crystal

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

For reasons unknown to you, this crystal has completely lost its elemental charge.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Preview: The Sage Isn’t Quite The Combat Healer You’re Expecting
Mike Williams
FFXIV Animated Relic Weapon Guide (and How to Get Luminous Crystals)
Mike Williams
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham