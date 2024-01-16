Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Umbral Nodule

Item Details

Details

A crystalline amalgamation of umbrally charged crystals.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Animated Relic Weapon Guide (and How to Get Luminous Crystals)
Mike Williams
PSA: FFXIV Lets You Trade EX Trial Totems for Lynx Mounts in Patch 6.2
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams