FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Umbral Archon Egg
Seasonal Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A prophetic egg given an umbral charge.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
