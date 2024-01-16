Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ultimate Staff of the Heavens
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 605
Item Details
120
Physical Damage
131.2
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+288
Spell Speed
+269
Critical Hit
+188
Intelligence
+304
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
