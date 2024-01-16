Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ultimate Shield of the Heavens
Shield - Item Level 605
Item Details
1267
Block Strength
1267
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+87
Vitality
+91
Critical Hit
+77
Determination
+54
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.11 Dragonsong's Reprise Ultimate: How to Unlock, Weapons, and Rewards
Michael Higham
FFXIV Raid Guide – Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage) Part One
Andrea Shearon