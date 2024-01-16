Games
Ultimate Omega Codex
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 635
Item Details
126
Physical Damage
131.04
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+358
Vitality
+350
Critical Hit
+287
Determination
+201
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
