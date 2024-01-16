Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ultimate Dreadwyrm Shield
Shield - Item Level 345
Item Details
600
Block Strength
600
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
517 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+37
Tenacity
+36
Vitality
+37
Determination
+25
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
345
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
