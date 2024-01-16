Games
Ultimate Cane of the Heavens
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 605
Item Details
120
Physical Damage
137.6
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+304
Vitality
+288
Critical Hit
+188
Determination
+269
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
