FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ultima Weapon Miniature
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An expertly crafted replica of the Ultima Weapon. (Miniature Gaius van Baelsar sold separately.)
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
