Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ultima Totem

Item Details

Details

This unsettling metal totem of unknown origin depicts the Ultima Weapon as if it were a god.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams,Mills Webster
The Biggest Hits From the FFXIV Patch 6.1 (Newfound Adventures) Live Letter
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham