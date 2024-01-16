Games
Type-1 Weaving Counterfoil
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Proof of submission of a collectable requested by Rowena's House of Splendors.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1000 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
