Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Type-1 Gathering Receipt
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Proof of submission of a collectable requested by Rowena's House of Splendors.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
12 Video Games You Can Play to Ease Your Anxiety During Quarantine
Natalie Flores
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor
Destiny 2 Gathering Intel Quest Guide – All Salvation's Grip Exotic Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington