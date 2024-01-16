Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Twin Star Ornament

Item Details

Details

A brilliant wall decoration hung in homes during the Starlight Celebration.

Attributes

Related Posts

Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Novus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Sphere Scroll Materia Binding
Mike Williams
FFXIV Guide: How To Get All The Garo Collaboration Gear, Mounts, and Titles
Mike Williams